Gaston Museum’s latest attraction, the White’s Original Tent House Escape Room Adventure is finally ready to open its doors this Thursday, Oct. 28.
Visitors will step into the only remaining Tent House in East Texas and with their expertise, see just how fast they can escape the past. All of the clues are authentic pieces from the tent house and are items left after the White Family moved.
“We are the first in our area to open this kind of thing,” said Museum Director, Stephanie Osteen, “and the first that I’ve heard of to open an escape room with a historically accurate storyline tied directly to its location.”
As you search through the Living Room, Kitchen, and two Bedrooms you will not only chart your path out, but you will learn about the White family and how they lived before and after the Oil Boom of 1930.
To book appointments for your chance to be locked in the past, call 903-722-9016 or 903-812-1794. Leave a message, if necessary, and the dedicated Gaston Museum staff will return your call.
The Gaston Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with escape appointments starting at 11 a.m.
Admission is $20 per person up to a party of six, with groups of seven to ten garnering a discounted rate of $15 per person. Ages 12 and older with adult supervision.