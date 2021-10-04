Gaston Museum, under the watchful eye of its amazing team of curators, is morphing from the quiet roadside museum, into a fully interactive educational experience.
Stephanie Osteen, inventive museum Director, with the help of the equally devoted husband and wife duo of Gary and Julie Dickeson, has developed several hands-on exhibits to excite its young visitors while offering them a chance to experience life in another time.
Visitors can type on an antique typewriter, learn to tie knots in the Boy Scouts exhibit, and head outside the museum’s walls to sift through the soil to discover treasures and even bring up water from a well to hand wash a garment. The kids are most excited about the chance to mow with the old-fashioned rotary push mowers.
“We’re in the education business,” said Osteen, “and I love to see these young kids get so excited about things that nobody uses anymore.”
The history of the Gaston School is a story of wealth and success. The East Texas oil boom and the incredible influx of local revenue served Gaston well, with the school holding a record as the largest rural school in the world, with more than 1,800 students enrolled before the school merged with New London, in 1965, to form West Rusk Consolidated school district.
Gaston’s Red Devils had access to the best educational programs of the time with multiple award-winning entries from the yearbook and journalism classes. “Gaston had the best teachers, the best supplies,” said Osteen, remarking on the benefits of attending school in such an involved and innovative school system, “The kids didn’t even buy pencils back then. The bus went to their homes, picked them up, took them to a football game, and took them back home.”
“On Wednesdays, they’d go pick up students and parents and take them back to the auditorium for game nights.”
The community’s involvement with the school, and vice versa, created a bond that has endured well beyond the life of the school.
This Red Devil loyalty led to the creation of the Gaston Museum. It was designed by Gaston alum Charles Croft and dedicated in June 2005. Red Devil Alumni have donated everything from actual exhibit items to their time and the skills they’ve developed in post-Gaston adult life.