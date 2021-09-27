Towering green pines rustle softly on the rock wall terraced grounds of the Gaston School. Laughter echoes as children tear about shouting greetings after the extensive absence of one night from each other. Sun rays break over the horizon, highlighting the swirls of red dust. The beloved, stately brick buildings of one of the largest, wealthiest rural schools in the world at that time, stand in the center on the hill in the middle of it all. The spirited scene paints a picture of seeming oblivion to the Great Depression surrounding them, but all around them instead oil derricks dot the land. And between the oil derricks lie nearly neglected fields, because their harvesters are out drilling.
A number of years earlier, an old member of the Tennessee legislature turned wildcatter, meandered through several states, and wound up in East Texas. Then after two drilling attempts, on October 3, 1930, Columbus Marion (Dad) Joiner, the “Father of the Rusk County Field”, struck it rich, and ended up in the first edition of the Henderson Daily News. The discovery well was found on Daisy Bradford’s farm, about a mile from the Gaston School. The small and undistinguished school was located in the equally tiny community of Cyril. However, after that day, a Joinerville-Boomtown shot up overnight. People moved in at an incredible rate, just to dig in the clay and have their troubles washed away in oil.
Long before a Great Depression had even been thought of, a log school with less than 50 students was born in 1892. And 17 years later, the school was split in two due to size, and one of them was eventually moved to Cyril. Although, in 1925, they were combined yet again into a school on a hill donated by Mrs. Irene Gaston’s family. Until the oil boom, the school had been growing almost imperceptibly, but then it expanded dizzyingly. It also consolidated to become Gaston Independent School District. Because of that, to accommodate all the children, shacks were flung together, until the first brick building was constructed the next semester. One year later, they added an impressive two-story high school building. Attendance peaked at 1,832 students near the end of the Great Depression, but it decreased substantially until it joined to make West Rusk in 1965, leaving the school abandoned
Though now empty and forsaken, the recollections and history still remain of the once thriving and successful school. The Gaston Museum continues on to share and teach the history surrounding the school and that era to others. A recent survey concerning the East Texas oil boom showed that most were either uneducated or moderately knowledgeable in its history. In addition, though, ¾ of those polled planned on eventually touring the Gaston Museum. The museum enjoys partnering with teenagers to provide community service hours for scholarship application credit. The director of the Gaston Museum, Stephanie Osteen, states, “The whole point of the Gaston Museum, today, is to merge, like a time warp, the history from the past to the present time, so that kids and adults can enjoy either the education or the memories of a time gone by… I want this to be a playground of education.”
To showcase their new educational programs, the Gaston Museum is hosting a Community Open House for Dad Joiner-Daisy Bradford Day on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 to 5. Some of the features include Gaston‘s Playground, BoomTown scavenger hunt, which will walk you through history, Joinerville Gem Mining, where you might just find a prize, and the new exhibit of Whites Original Tent House Escape. The Rowdy Texan will be offering a variety of lunch, snacks and drinks throughout the day, and the Gaston alumni will also be having their annual reunion on the grounds. The entire community is invited to show up for this new Rusk County holiday, and to step back in time to hear about an event that changed our history.