Louisiana College is pleased to congratulate Nathaniel Gardner of Henderson for recognition as a member of the College’s Academic Dean’s List for the 2020 Fall Semester. Admittance to the Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.5 or above.
“We rejoice in the accomplishments of these stellar students who have achieved academically during a time of significant disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President Rick Brewer.
Louisiana College is a Christ-centered community committed to Academic Excellence where students are equipped for Lives of Learning, Leading, and Serving.