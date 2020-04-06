From ordered quarantines to closed county borders, a wave of misinformation has swept the area.
For the misguided masses relying on social media as their go-to news source, the amount of false information that’s been shared and created has caused undue stress and panic in an already chaotic time. Simple misunderstandings of guidelines set aside by national, state and local governments have led to mass panic and the absolute disappearance of foodstuffs and items essential for every household.
To dispel the false notions and assuage the panicked masses we’ve compiled a list of the most recent and disturbing tidbits of false news and clarifications of the actual policies at the heart of the confusion.
“The State of Texas is now quarantined.”
This statement is false.
Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order implementing Essential Services and Activities Protocols for the entire state of Texas. This directive is intended to minimize non-essential gatherings and personal contact with people outside of the household. While this sounds much more foreboding, it is still social distancing. You will not get arrested because you go to a store for food, medicine, and other crucial items. This protocol allows exceptions for essential activities and services including healthcare, grocery stores, banking and financial services, utilities, child care for essential service employees, and government services.
“Students will have to repeat their current grade.”
This statement is also false. Our area school districts are keeping in near-constant contact with officials from the Texas Education Agency, who are diligently working to create effective guidelines and operating procedures for these never before experienced circumstances. Together they are reviewing every available option for distance learning and figuring out the most effective ways to educate the state’s students. No statement has been released from the TEA or any school district stating grades would be repeated. This was an April Fool’s Day hoax perpetuated by social media.
“Nacogdoches County has closed its borders to traffic in and out of the area .”
This statement couldn’t be more false.
While this is not directly related to Rusk County’s own guidelines, the proximity of Nacogdoches city and county to our area gives it relevance. Many Rusk County citizens work in and around Nacogdoches County, and beyond, and in yet another social media created panic many of them expressed the fear of being detained by Texas Department of Public Safety officers or fined $1,000 for simply returning home from work.
In reviewing Nacogdoches county directives and statements made by County Judge Greg Sowell, the regulations set forth thus far have been a shelter in place order which went into effect on March 30. These mandates are merely extensions of the social distancing guidelines, which the nation has been following since the onset of this crisis and those put in place by Governor Abbott. Exceptions have been made for all essential services.
“Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard in response to a mandatory quarantine order by the President.”
Quite possibly the most far-fetched and obviously false information to have been shared.
In a social media posting, a flyer has been created using National Guard insignia warning that the nation will be forced to quarantine for two weeks with every business close. The flyer urges citizens to gather at least a two week supply of essential items.
The first clue that this is a hoax is the poor quality of the flyer itself. Simple errors in grammar, punctuation, and capitalization lend to this document the distinct air of untruth.
The term “fake news” is not new to this country and a big portion of that news was generated through social media postings and hoaxes created to incite the masses. This round of fake news has served to incite a level of panic that is neither safe for the country nor for the individual.
These times are trying. Our financial futures are in question as jobs have been made redundant. Children are now being educated within the boundaries of their own homes with no social interaction. It’s nearly impossible to find items essential to each household.
Allowing oneself to be guided by misinformation only increases the anxiety felt in already uncharted territory.