During Tuesday’s meeting the Rusk County Commissioners agreed that the full-scale burn ban that’s been in place needs to continue, until further notice. At anytime County Judge Joel Hale can rescind the burn ban once the county receives an acceptable rainfall.
The full-scale burn ban is different than a provisional burn ban. You can’t burn anything in a barrel or even a barbeque pit until the ban is lifted or changed to a provisional ban.
Deputy Emergency Management CoordinatorPatrick Dooley informed the Commissioners that even though there has been some scattered rain dry conditions still remain. He also told them that a storm was headed to the West Coast and could bring as much as five inches of rain in the next few days.
Several housekeeping duties took place as well such as approving an order establishing criteria for redistricting of political boundaries that is mandatory. The plan is to be illustrative but not exclusive, examples of fundamentally important issues, which should be considered in any redistricting, plan.
Another item that is common procedure that has to done periodically is the Rules of Procedure, Conduct and Decorum at Meetings of the Commissioners Court of Rusk County. This includes regular, special, emergency and executive meetings. The procedure is for anyone that attends Commissioner Court meetings including the Commissioners, staff, elected officials, department heads, consultants, members of the public and media.
Other items on the agenda that were approved were:
The District Attorney’s Forfeiture report
Amendment Number 1 related to Rusk County 2019 Program Year Texas Community Development Block Grant Program
The County’s 2022 holiday schedule
The end of the year report for the county Indigent Program
Proposals from Republic Services for the Fall Clean Up Proposals for Roll-Off Boxes
Sell surplus items at action such as 6105 E Cab Tractor, ASY 18 foot Machete 2 HF 4-WD and140M Holt Cat Motor Grader
Request by Jacobs Water Supply Corporation to place a two-inch PVC water main along the right-of-way of CR 174
Request by Pinehill-Chapman W.S.C. to place a bore for meter installation under/across the right-of-way CR 338D