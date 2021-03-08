Full Armor Christian Academy wrapped up their annual Feed the Need fundraiser with a day of music, games, snacks, and lots of packing at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center.
With a promise of 10,000 meals packaged for shipment to feed children in Bangladesh, these spirited young missionaries worked together to prepare sealed meal packets for shipment.
“These packets will feed up to six people,” said Headmaster Josh Woolridge. “These families live off of $1 a day, we can’t even fathom that. So these boxes will go a long way toward improving someone’s life and these kids are so happy to play a part in that.”
While teams of students were hard at work others were line-dancing to the FACA DJ, getting their faces painted, playing dodge ball, and barreling through the bounce house.