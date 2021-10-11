As if Pajama Day at William E. Wylie Elementary wasn’t awesome enough, the first graders were treated to a reading of Morgan The Clydesdale Pony by author Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang and Dazz Band fame.
The story of Morgan is one of empowerment and overcoming the obstacles faced by many of us on a daily basis to realize our most heartfelt dreams.
The idea for the triumphant tale of Morgan came to the famous frontman during the rainy wait for a water-logged Kentucky Derby race.
The book’s unlikely hero is a Clydesdale pony with a dream of winning the Kentucky Derby that ended up being a muddy mess, much like the race from which its inspiration came. Poor Morgan suffers constant ridicule and bullying from a kooky cast of characters but through determination and circumstance, he manages to win the Derby and fulfill his lifelong dream.
The book has deep Henderson roots with its enthusiastic young illustrator, Gracie Green, and its editorial team of published author Margaret Holmes and local lawyer, Judge, and current School Board member James Holmes.
Martin, along with a dream team of writers, musicians, singers, and songwriters, adapted the work into a musical, which will be coming to The Henderson Civic Theatre stage, via Limelight Players, on October 22-24. Sandra Siler, Martin’s business partner, and event promoter, together with the golden-voiced HISD Choir Director, Jon Starling, brought the book to life with music and lyrics. Local Limelight Player Artistic Director Josh King and Band Director and theater enthusiast wife Michelle transformed Martin’s book into a musical masterpiece with orchestrations by Preston Parker.
Tickets for Morgan The Clydesdale Pony can be purchased at www.limelightplayers.org or purchased for $10 at the door.