A little early morning rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Henderson revelers as Saturday’s Freedom Festival events were a cracking success.
Some slightly damp citizens filled the downtown streets Saturday morning to show their patriotic pride in the Celebration of Independence Parade. Parade participants ranged from ornamented Jeeps and strollers to decorated donkeys, and patriotic overalls, and smiles weren’t hard to find. Flags waved proudly even as rain drops fell.
The night’s events continued at the beautiful Lake Forest Park with bounce houses to keep the kiddos busy while everybody else munched on the scrumptious food truck options. One step out of the free Henderson High School shuttle to the park and the delicious scent of smoked turkey legs, funnel cakes, snow cones, pupusas, barbecue, and burgers overtook the senses.
Giggling children sprinted through playground equipment and raced to the bounce houses while parents enjoyed the southern rock tunes of Jarrett James and the Revolvers. Rusk County teens strolled along walking paths or attempted skateboard tricks while others posed prettily on the Keep Henderson Beautiful caboose vying for passing attentions.
Families gathered under slanted canopies, shading infants or grandparents from the blazing July sun.
Footballs were tossed and frisbees thrown as the post-rainstorm temperatures stayed comfortably shy of the norm.
Just after dark, the skies erupted with the City’s highly anticipated Freedom Fest fireworks show. Set to the National Anthem, Fireworks by Katy Perry, and I’m Proud to be an American by Lee Greenwood, the colorful explosions garnered oohs and aahs from many onlookers.
The Party Machine band finished off the night with their fun and festive pop lineup. Their high energy set and sent kids of all ages sprinting to the base of the stage to dance the night away.