Get ready folks, especially those of you who like to sail the lakes for that big catch.
According to a press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the free fishing day is June 6.
Every year the first Saturday in June is designated by TPWD as Free Fishing Day.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s almost more than that,” Craig Bonds, TPWD inland fisheries director said. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”
This means all you need is some poles, lures, and bait and you can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a license. But for one day only, then it’s time to apply for a license. TPWD website has instructions for that, too.
For those interested TPWD offers several resources to help those anglers of all ages and skill levels to have fun, high-quality fishing opportunities.
• Fishing 101 - Anglers can learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos. These videos include several topics including how to clean and store fish to casting and baiting. These resources can be found on the TPWD Learn to Fish webpage.
• Find a place to fish close to home - Texas offers myriads of lakes and rivers that Texans can fish at throughout the state. Check out the May issue of Fish Texas to find the perfect fishing locale near you! (On the TPWD website). There you can have access to information and other fishing tips on more than 150 lakes. You can also check out the community fishing lakes, which are also great options.
• Saltwater Fishing from a Pier – Numerous fishing piers are wheelchair accessible and available for public use up and down the coast. Piers are a great place for the entire family to try saltwater fishing without the need for a boat. Public access sites can be found in every bay system.
• Help the Conservation Effort with your License Purchase – Did you know that 100% of your fishing license fees go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking, that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish? For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD licenses page.
On a side note, the TPWD says that if you plan on fishing in federal waters, a license is needed for the private recreational red snapper season that opened June 1.