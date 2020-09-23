Henderson and Mt. Enterprise will be hosting free COVID-19 testing sites this week, provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Henderson Civic Center will play host to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, September 24, and Mt. Enterprise ISD will facilitate a second site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the school’s cafeteria.
Appointments are not necessary at either site and symptoms are not required to receive testing. A working cell phone number is a necessity, as test results will be returned via text message only.
Every individual opting to be tested will have to register before the test is performed. To save time and speed up the process, pre-registration, up to 24 hours in advance, is available at texas.curativeinc.com.