For those feeling plagued with potential COVID positivity, more free testing is being offered in Henderson.
Those wishing to be tested can visit the Rusk County Youth Expo Center, Tommy McDaniel Building, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, December 21 and 28, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 23 and 30.
The testing type offered will be the oral swab test which requires no eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to testing.
You do not have to report symptoms to qualify for this testing and results will be delivered within 48 to 96 hours.
Positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Registration is free and easy at www.gogettested.com.