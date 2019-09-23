From Henderson News staff reports
Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, adapted from the classic novel by Mary Shelley, will premiere at the Henderson Civic Theatre at 7:30 on Sept. 27.
Travis Driver is back directing his 10th show at HCT, and it is sure to be a must-see production.
Driver has been with Henderson Civic Theatre for 15 years directing, acting, and designing sets for shows such as Of Mice and Men, Sweeney Todd, and To Kill a Mockingbird.
Known for his masterful set design, Driver prides himself most on his ability to assemble a great cast, according to a theater spokesperson. For Frankenstein, he has done just that.
The cast includes veteran actors Ian Hawkins, Ryan Angell, and Michelle King, as well as several who are taking the stage for the first time, such as Asher Weatherford and Don Low.
Ian Hawkins portrays the creature. The story is very close to the original novel, focusing on the birth and growth of Victor Frankenstein’s creature.
Upon first sight, Victor, played by Ryan Angell, rejects his creature and casts him out. The creature then journeys alone and finds kindness, education, and his own humanity.
A beautiful story, a talented cast, and a brilliant director have come together to create something magical at Henderson Civic Theatre.
Frankenstein is the premier production for the HCT’s 34th season.
Tickets are on sale now for all six performances (Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6) and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/hcttickets, or persons can call 903-657-2968 to make a reservation.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Frankenstein is rated PG-13.