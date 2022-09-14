Henderson family loses father, son, three others hospitalized
A Sunday morning collision took the lives of four, including a 29-year-old Henderson man and his young son, a 3rd Grader at Henderson ISD, and saw his three other sons hospitalized one with life-threatening injuries.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the tragic scene at 2:50 a.m., Sunday, September 11, on US Hwy. 259, approximately nine miles north of Henderson. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Moises Rocha-Venegas, 35, of Kilgore, was driving northbound in the southbound lane of US Hwy. 259, striking the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Jesse Mueller of Henderson.
Rocha-Vanegas was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cindy Redmon. His passenger Rosa Rodriguez, 35, of Kilgore, was transported to Regional Hospital in Tyler, where she was pronounced deceased.
Mueller was pronounced at the scene while his young son was flown to Regional Hospital in Shreveport, LA, where he was later pronounced deceased. Three other juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet were transported to Regional Hospital in Longview, one with life-threatening injuries. Three of the four young children in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts.
Fire and Rescue units from Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Kilgore Fire Department, Kilgore Rescue Unit, CHRISTUS EMS, and UT Health EMS also responded to the scene.
This crash is still under investigation, with no further information currently available.