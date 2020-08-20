Henderson ISD has been informed of four high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
● The first student’s last day at school was on August 14, 2020. The student was on campus for athletics pictures on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
● The second student was last on campus on Friday, August 14, 2020.
● The third and fourth students were last at school on August 13, 2020. Both students were on campus for athletics pictures on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
School administration has notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with all students. School staff are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the students had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, HISD administrators are asking all high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
School administration's thoughts remain with both students and their families during this time.