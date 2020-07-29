One more casualty has come to light in the early morning shooting Sunday at Durango’s Canyon in Mt. Enterprise.
While initial reports listed three wounded and one hospitalized, a recent update from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has added one more to the list of wounded.
The Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride event began as the family-friendly bash it was intended with live music, food vendors, and plenty of party-goers. Late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning things started to go awry as a structure on the Durango’s Canyon acreage went up in flames and numerous small altercations broke out amongst the masses.
Rusk County officials reported that crowds had swelled to anywhere from 2,500 to 5,000 people. RCSO Deputies acting as security for the event had reportedly alerted event coordinators of the need to deny entrance to the venue as numbers had become unmanageable.
In a statement posted to the Rude Boyz Riders Facebook page, event planner Cortney Jones said, “I saw little altercations kept happening we told the DJ to shut it down early.”
It was after this announcement that the first shots rang out. The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time but is currently under investigation.
RCSO officials are asking any witnesses, especially those who managed to capture video footage of the incident, or those possibly involved to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can find that form on either the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office or Rusk County Crimestoppers Facebook pages.
One man, Taylor Smith, was arrested following the event and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was later released from The Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 bond. RCSO officials explain that it is currently unclear whether Smith’s charges are related to Sunday’s events.