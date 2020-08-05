It was announced Monday by the family that Dickey Meeks former athletic director (AD) and head coach of the Henderson Lions passed away. He was 66 years old.
It has been said that Meeks ushered in the golden era of Lions football after leading the team to the 2010 state title. He came to Henderson from Mount Vernon and coached the Lions from 2006 to 2012 when he retired from coaching in 2014 in Pittsburg.
Meeks coached for 38 years with 35 of those years as a head coach. Before moving to Texas he coached in Louisiana. His overall record was 245-185-6.
Former Henderson athletic director and head football coach Dickey Meeks received a heart transplant at the end of January 2017, after his retirement from coaching.
His coaching career led him to Mount Vernon, Pine Tree, Chapel Hill, Henderson, and Pittsburg.
His son Ricky Meeks currently coaches football in Alto.
Funeral arrangements have not been released as of press time.