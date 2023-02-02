During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department. After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was arrested today by Henderson Police on a state jail felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Students, families and community members should know that the money donated to support the district’s students in their athletic and extracurricular activities will always be used to benefit Henderson’s students. When considering taxpayer dollars for the district or generous donations supporting HISD’s many fine booster clubs, financial trust and transparency are paramount. Chairman of the HISD Board of Trustees, Adam Duey said, “When that trust is eroded, either through irresponsible actions or a lack of accountability, we risk losing sight of what is most important; doing what’s best for kids.”
Former Booster Club President arrested for misapplication of fiduciary property
- Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Booster Club President arrested for misapplication of fiduciary property
- Henderson head football coach hiring process in full swing
- Dorothy Ann Forshee Fredrickson
- Chad Brent Miller
- HISD Board of Trustees approves superintendent contract extension
- Area basketball roundup Jan. 24
- Patsy Evans
- LCISD proposes 4-day school week to compensate for teacher shortage
- April Wells
- Area basketball roundup Jan. 27: Varsity sweeps for Tatum, Overton, West Rusk
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Overton, Leverett’s Chapel powerlifters compete at Union Grove
- Lions, Lady Lions earn wins over Tatum
- Area basketball roundup Jan. 31 to Feb. 2
- Former Booster Club President arrested for misapplication of fiduciary property
- Sales tax starting the new year on the right track
- Laneville HS celebrates Homecoming, Senior Night
- OISD explores community opinion of shortened week
- Leverett’s Chapel powerlifters compete at Sabine Bo Bates Invitational