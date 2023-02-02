HISD

During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department. After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was arrested today by Henderson Police on a state jail felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Students, families and community members should know that the money donated to support the district’s students in their athletic and extracurricular activities will always be used to benefit Henderson’s students. When considering taxpayer dollars for the district or generous donations supporting HISD’s many fine booster clubs, financial trust and transparency are paramount. Chairman of the HISD Board of Trustees, Adam Duey said, “When that trust is eroded, either through irresponsible actions or a lack of accountability, we risk losing sight of what is most important; doing what’s best for kids.”

