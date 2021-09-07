Rusk & Gregg County Peace Officers Association to host Back the Blue Golf Tournament
Rusk and Gregg County’s Peace Officer’s Association are teaming up to host their first annual Back the Blue Golf Tournament on October 15 at the beautiful Tempest Country Club in Gladewater.
While a portion of the proceeds will go to support equipment needs within the Sheriff’s offices, the majority will fund the Operation Blue Santa Project, which will help provide toys for needy families during the holiday season.
Tournament organizers are still accepting entries for six-man teams to compete. Teams do not need to be involved in law enforcement in any manner. Area business teams, private citizens, and ringers are welcome.
To become an event sponsor or to register your six-man team, entry forms can be found on the Rusk County Peace Officer’s Association Facebook page.