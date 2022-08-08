Overton council votes to reopen golf course
Overton City council voted to reopen the city’s municipal golf course following lengthy discussions during Tuesday’s special-called meeting.
Fred Weiterman, the current caretaker for the course, spoke on the property’s history and his desire to see it survive and thrive under the city’s management. He also addressed questions that had arisen through social media and some contention between the council and city over a purchase made without board approval.
“I know there’s been some conversation with the mayor and the city manager and I’m probably just as much responsible for them purchasing them without council approval,” explained Weiterman. “We got them for actually $35,000. I talked them down $1,000. We got them for $34,000.”
Talks with an area John Deere dealer reflected a more than $25,000 savings in the purchase as new fairway mowers can easily run into a six-figure price range and a decent used option recently sold for $42,000.
Weiterman, who has been deemed contract labor by council vote, agreed to stay on board after High Hill Farms vacated their lease, and ensure the course was cared for during triple-digit temperatures, while the city decided on the future of the property.
“If you let these greens go and you lose them that you can spend up to $20,000 per green to get them back,” explained City Manager Shane West, a statement quickly supported by Weiterman.
Overton ISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun addressed the council during the public comments portion of the meeting to express the district’s interest in the reopening of the golf course saying, “We do have a golf team but almost all of our golfers are also baseball players, softball players, track athletes or some combination thereof. Just getting a structured practice together is a challenge for us.”
“To have a course available here in Overton where our players could have more frequent access would be a huge benefit to them,” continued Calhoun also expanding on the district and town’s ability to host tournaments and competitions that could benefit both the school district and the town. The course could also be a lucrative fundraising venue with other nearby venues playing host to golf competitions that have raised substantial donations for area charities.
Discussion with other districts reflected a high level of interest in the course as nearby schools spoke of reorganizing golf teams which had dissipated because of the cost and struggle to practice with no nearby public venue.
Mayor Gilbert mentioned the possibility that Overton’s Economic Development Corporation would reimburse the city for the purchase or lease of a utility vehicle for use on course maintenance which was approved by a 3 member vote with one abstaining.
OEDC has also voted to fund the lease or purchase of a dozen golf carts for use on the course. When the total number requested was questioned West and Weiterman explained that 12 carts were a conservative number and generally not enough as afternoon guests often have to wait for the carts to be returned by morning players.
Greens fees are expected to be set at $20 or $25, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with weekend fees at $35. Family use memberships could run $100 per month with schools paying $250 per month with student golfers playing free during the summer months.
Mention was made of utilizing the MTC facility offenders for course maintenance.
Council approved a $250 per week salary for Weiterman, which can be re-evaluated as the course improves and revenue increases. “I’m not really trying to gouge anybody with my work,” joked Weiterman.
They also voted to approve a re-imbursement of $405.96 to be issued to Weiterman for work completed and supplies taken out of pocket, such as sprinkler heads, gas for mowers, and chemicals to maintain the greens.
Council voted to add personnel for golf course operation. One part-time and one full-time employee were approved at a rate falling between $12 to $14 per hour as contract labor.
Approval was granted to take action on posting the City Secretary job.
“I know that some people are going to say that it would be best to save money for the city for Connie, Mrs. Connie, I’m sorry, to continue to do the job of two people but in my few years up here I’ve seen several wheels fall off,” said Councilmember Reggie Thompson of the desperate need to hire a secretary. “It’s too much to try to do with just one person.”
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held August 18, 2022 at 7 p.m.