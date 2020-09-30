Buddy Carlile, a chipper Pine Lodge Assisted Living resident, has been keeping himself busy with his life-long pastime of woodworking.
This proud Navy veteran has carved out his own little woodworking shop in the facility’s courtyard where he whiles away the hours with his quiet, slow-moving companions, the family of turtles thriving in the safety of Carlile’s little hidden workspace.
Carlile recently gained a bit of notoriety as the Community Relations Manager, Casi Fowler, shared his crafty collection of birdhouses on Facebook stating that he would part with them for $15 to $25, or best offer. Within the day he’d sold nearly every birdhouse he’d created and was more than ready to get back to work rebuilding his supply.
Flipping through his ever-present photo album stashed in his walker’s compartment alongside his portable drill, Carlile shared some of his past creations. From rocking horses, tissue boxes, children’s table and chair sets, and rocking chairs, to grandiose bird cathedrals complete with tiny fences and even tinier bells, Carlile’s love of the work shown through in his finished products.
After a brief tour of his workspace and short family history in which he made certain to mention his “two good boys”, one in Henderson and one in Pittsburg, he began to pack his photos and tools back into his walker. “I guess I’ll live longer and keep building,” he said with a chuckle. A contented sentiment that is, literally, for the birds.