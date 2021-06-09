LONGVIEW - On Wednesday, June 9 a Deseret Transportation Truck will be delivering 30,000 pounds of food to benefit ten non-profit agencies in East Texas. The Dream Center in Longview (at 803 Gilmer Rd.) offered to be the project hub site where each agency’s food allotments will be distributed out by volunteers starting at 8am that morning.
The ten agencies who will be sharing the 25 pallets of shelf stable food being donated include: The Dream Center (Longview), Mission Marshall (Marshall), House of Disciples (Longview), Rahab’s Retreat (Kilgore), Restore 180 (Gladewater), Highway 80 Rescue Mission (Longview), Mission Carthage (Carthage), Mercy Manor (Longview), Henderson Food Pantry of Rusk County (Henderson), Graciously Broken Ministries (Longview). Please see information about the Henderson Food Pantry of Rusk County.
Henderson Food Pantry of Rusk County - We are a non-profit organization in Henderson Texas completely run off volunteer work and your donations. We take donations of Monetary any value is Greatly appreciated, food and re-sale items; clothes, furniture, kitchen & household items, etc. We buy food at a lowered cost averaging 3 meals for every $1 so every $1 you spend/give feeds the hungry. Provides food boxes for 75 families per week.
This donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of its ongoing global effort to care for those in need. As food prices have increased for the 12th consecutive month (https://www.deseret.com/2021/6/3/22516132/why-global-food-prices-surged-to-highest-poin t-in-a-decade), The Church is striving to use its resources to serve smaller, rural non-profit agencies who often have more difficulty getting supplies to help those in their communities who need help providing food for their families.