In a year that has been fraught with challenges, fear, and insecurity, the Food for the Soul team has once again brought the community together to spread some joy and fill some bellies during the Christmas season.
In what is becoming an annual event, organizer Samuel Jimison and his community-wide crew of charitable souls will be creating a Christmas feast to be distributed, free of charge, to anyone wishing to grab a plate. Henderson Civic Center will be hosting the event, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020.
While he aims to feed those who might be struggling, he does not limit his generosity. This event is for the entire community, and plates will be available for any person who asks. Previous Food for the Soul events fed over 600 people, and Jimison and his crew hope to increase that total exponentially.
“If I can do something that brings a smile to someone’s face, I’m going to do that,” said Jimison, and these dinners are expected to produce many a smile.
“This is a community-sponsored event, not one church, not one group of people but the community coming together to support one another,” he said. “We know there are people out there hurting, people not getting a hot meal on a regular day, much less Christmas.”
While in previous years this event has had the option to sit and enjoy the meal with other members of the community, this year’s dinner will be a drive-through-only event.
If you know of someone who could benefit from the hot meal but might not be able to make it to the Civic Center, pickups are available. “If you’re willing to deliver plates to those who might be homebound, you tell me how many you need, and I’ll make sure you have them,” said Jimison.
Donations are gladly accepted as each dollar and each food item will be utilized to create another plate to be given out to one more member of the community. For those wishing to make donations, you can contact Jimison at 903-392-3693 or Antonio Brewster at 903-722-1089.
Jimmison wants to assure the community that all CDC guidelines will be followed as all volunteers will be expected to wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible.