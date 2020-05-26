“And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend Her still today. ‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land. God Bless the U.S.A.” -Lee Greenwood, God Bless The U.S.A.
No symbol stands for more than our beloved American flag. Her bold blue union and stripes of red and white represent every freedom we possess today. Every inch of her glory is representative of a thing of greater significance.
The flag, as we know it today, consists of 50 stars, representing the states of the Union, upon a bold blue backdrop, seven red stripes, alternating with six white stripes. These stripes represent the 13 original colonies.
The brilliant blue of the union represents vigilance, perseverance, and justice. The white of the six stripes symbolizes purity and innocence, while the red stands for hardiness and valor.
Customarily, flags are prominently displayed during a patriotic holiday such as Memorial Day and the custom has not changed despite the nation’s current struggle. As witnessed on the morning of Thursday, May 21, when members of Henderson’s Rotary Club placed flags throughout the town.
A fact that very few remember, or ever knew, is that there are rules regarding the display of our nation’s flag.
Flags should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset but can be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the dark hours of the night.
No flag should ever fly above the American flag.
When more than one flag is flown on the same halyard, the US flag should take the place of honor at the peak. When flags are flown from different, or adjacent, staffs the American flag should be raised first and lowered last.
When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they are to be flown from separate poles of the same height. The flags should be of approximately equal size. International usage forbids the display of the flag of one nation above that of another nation during peacetime.
When flying the flag at half-staff it should be raised to its peak for a moment and then lowered to its resting position. Before taking down the flag it should be raised again and then lowered ceremoniously.
On Memorial Day, the flag will traditionally be displayed at half-staff until noon and will then be raised to the peak of the staff.
Flags displayed on poles affixed to a home or building are not to be flown at half staff. Instead, a memorial streamer can be affixed to the top of the flagpole to signify half staff.
In the most heartbreaking use of an American flag, the cover of a casket, the union is to be placed at the head and over the left shoulder of the departed. The flag should not be lowered into the grave and should never be allowed to touch the ground.
If your American pride leaves you compelled to display your flag this Memorial Day pause for a moment and contemplate its history and make sure you’re displaying her with honor.