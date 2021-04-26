County Commissioners were tasked at the end of 2020 with filling the Rusk County Airport Manager position after the retirement of long-standing manager Ron Franks. Their choice, Alexa McAnally, is proving to be an absolute fount of exceptional ideas and proven work ethic paired with a quickly developed passion for her new position and the success of Rusk County’s busiest hidden treasure.
McAnally, a proud Henderson native, spent more than 20 years working in and around County offices and dealing with County officials. The ins and outs of County business have become her second nature.
The established bonds and years of training through both work experience and her Administrative Assistant degree from Dallas’ Executive Secretarial School have, in her, created the perfect option for the surprisingly diverse position within the Rusk County Airport.
While functioning for years on a steady part-time basis McAnally has managed to adeptly fill the roles of not only working woman but devoted wife to husband Ryan and loving, hands-on mother to their children Macy, the 24-year-old Texas Tech graduate, Garrett and Kate, 17 and 15, and 4-year-old Georgia, and ranch hand on the family’s sprawling property.
“When Georgia got old enough to tell me that she was okay with me going back to work full time that’s when I started looking for a full-time job. I knew I wanted it to be for the county and I knew I wanted it to be a certain something,” she said of the perfect collision of her search for a full-time position and the availability of the manager’s office.
With no previous airport experience, McAnally was surprised not only by the wide array of roles she would be expected to fill as manager but the broad spectrum of knowledge needed, a challenge she came prepared to conquer. One of the more pleasant surprises for her has been the welcoming and open spirit of her new colleagues and patrons.
“I have learned so much. I’m learning the terms, so many terms, the intercom, the lingo, but I have discovered that pilots are so friendly. They have been the friendliest people I’ve ever met. It’s automatically like a big family.”
“This job is so diverse,” said McAnally. “One day I might be doing paperwork for the auditor and the next day I might have a shovel and be digging out where the water pipe busted after the freeze.”
“At first, I tried to dress up but there’s no dressing up out here. You have to wear comfortable shoes and jeans because you will ruin clothes.
I always have a change of clothes on hand, a pair of rubber boots and a rain jacket and work gloves. I never know what role I’m going to play from moment to moment.”
Unless you’re a pilot, a plane watcher, or an airport employee it’s easy to underestimate the amount of traffic moving through our small airport and its impact on the economy of both Henderson and Rusk County.
“What draws people to our airport is the fuel,” said McAnally. “We try to make our fuel the cheapest in East Texas so we’ll get that traffic.”
Tuesday morning a pilot stopped for the cheap fuel on his way from Georgia to Nevada. As he filled his tanks the wind picked up to an unsafe speed so he wasn’t able to depart. Now stranded in Henderson with no time frame on when he might be able to carry on with his journey he turned to McAnally for assistance. Through her recommendations, he utilized the crew car, booked a room at the Baymont Inn, and went out for a nice dinner. The next morning he flew out with clear conditions and an ever clearer memory of a positive experience within Henderson and with McAnally.
One of the many conveniences offered by Rusk County Airport to its patrons is the crew car, a snazzy little Chevy HHR much-loved by flight instructor and all-around handyman Travis Hancock, made available to all incoming pilots and passengers to shuttle around Henderson, take in the sights and stroll through the downtown shopping district. For those not wanting to stray too far, the amenities available within have been touted by patrons as “the best available” compared to the countless numbers of FBOs to have been visited by the business and leisure flyers that end up within McAnally’s office space. Its well-decorated space offers a dedicated flight planning room, and a dedicated conference and weather briefing room, or a big comfy couch where weary travelers can kick back and watch television.
The ever-growing airport currently houses more than 40 planes in its available hangars with a waiting list of 24 people hoping to move their planes to Rusk County Airport. “Every day and I’m not exaggerating, I get a phone call to see if we have any hangars,” said McAnally, still surprised by the number of owners from all around the country hoping to rehouse their planes.
An added benefit for those utilizing the airport is the on-site mechanic, Adam Clark from Circle C Aviation Services. Those interested in learning how to fly can take advantage of the on-site flight instructor, Travis Hancock with Hancock Aero, or any of the many instructors using Rusk County Airport as their home base. Don’t have a plane of your own but need one to complete that pilot’s license or feel a deep need for high altitude speed? Rent the Piper Cherokee owned by uFly Aero.
McAnally is working with the Rusk County Commissioners Court on expansion projects for both the taxiway and runway. The taxiway extension will increase the safety of pilots utilizing the space and is a highly anticipated project.
The runway extension project will increase the now 4,000-foot runway to 5,000 which will allow safe landing and take-off conditions for jets.
Paired with Henderson Economic Development Corporation’s (HEDCO) upcoming industrial park, the capacity for jet landings can play a huge role in attracting major corporations to the area.
“John Clary and HEDCO are our biggest supporters,” said McAnally of her working relationship with the staff and director of Henderson’s biggest champion for economic growth.
Recognizing the need to connect with the community, McAnally has created a new Facebook page for the airport, Rusk County Airport KRFI, and plans to regularly update the site with information on upcoming events for those within the area, but also to connect with others who might be planning trips into Rusk County. On the social media page, she occasionally reviews local businesses linking some of Henderson’s best shopping, dining, and hospitality experiences with potential visitors.
The newly updated website is a wealth of information especially regarding services offered within Rusk County Airport, from hangar leasing to contact information for all airport-affiliated instructors, mechanics, and vendors.
Whether attending a Commissioners Court meeting to update County officials on her progress or shovel in hand and knee-deep in mud, McAnally is equipped for all that airport life throws her way.
With her in the cockpit, expectations for the success of the Rusk County Airport will continue to soar.