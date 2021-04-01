The generous members of the Laneville based Five Horseman Riding Club are challenging all other area clubs to donate money toward the repair efforts ongoing in Mt. Enterprise following Saturday’s tornado touch-down.
Aaron Hobbs and club co-founder Walter Whitaker along with their club secretary, lovingly known as Mrs. Jean, plan to each donate $100 to the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department to go toward supplies needed to perform repairs for residents affected by the weekend storm.
“I’m challenging all the clubs to match this,” said Hobbs.
Donations can be delivered directly to Mt. Enterprise VFD Chief Deneise Case.
The Five Horseman Riding Club is a state-chartered non-profit and member of the Texas Trailriders Association.