First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings for Earth Day Sunday: Genesis 2:4b-9, Song of Solomon 2:10-13, and Mark 4:26-34
This Sunday, we will celebrate Earth Day Sunday! Our table will be set with colorful sea, sky, and nature elements. We will be reminded that God gives us dominion over the earth and all that is in it – meaning the earth’s animals and resources are ours to protect and use carefully. When the earth and all creation thrive, so does humanity. In Genesis, we will contemplate what it means for the first human to be shaped from the soil. The Song of Solomon reading will enliven our hearts as we turn our attention to God’s
masterful work in flowers, fresh figs, vines, and blossoms. The gospel of Mark will present to us the parable of the sower and the mustard seed. The sower reminds us that we can facilitate growth by adding water, and planting in good sunlight and soil, but God is the one who determines the harvest. Depending on our perspective, the mustard seed can either be a cumbersome weed, or a useful haven for many creatures. Connect with nature this week, and be kind to our planet. Peace!
