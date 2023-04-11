The First Presbyterian Church family and friends will meet again in joy and celebration of the resurrection story and the good news of Jesus’ empty tomb. You are invited to hear the good news

again with us at First Presbyterian, located at 311 S. High, just across the street from Fair Park, at 11 a.m. or on Facebook Livestream on Sunday.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription