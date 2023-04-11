The First Presbyterian Church family and friends will meet again in joy and celebration of the resurrection story and the good news of Jesus’ empty tomb. You are invited to hear the good news
again with us at First Presbyterian, located at 311 S. High, just across the street from Fair Park, at 11 a.m. or on Facebook Livestream on Sunday.
This Sunday, in the absence of our Pastor, we are privileged to have the Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Carpenter in our pulpit. Rev. Carpenter is a retired pastor who lives in Tyler and has retired after serving as a full-time pastor for thirty years in the United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ. He is an ordained minister and educator, having served as a teacher and school counselor for sixteen years before entering the ministry. Dr. Carpenter will preach from the Gospel according to John 20:19-31, and his sermon is entitled “Seeing is Believing.”
The Sunday Study Group meets at 9:45 a.m. in the parlor and will be starting the book “Matthew for Everyone” by N. T. Wright. N. T. Wright is a former Bishop in the Church of England and one of the world’s leading Bible scholars. His eye-opening comments on the Gospel of Matthew and what it might mean for us are combined, passage-by-passage, with his translation of the Bible text. With his use of his true scholar’s understanding , he writes in an approachable and anecdotal, style. Come and learn with us.
Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us at the First Presbyterian Church where the Savior is preached and love abounds. The Good News continues to move around the world.
He is risen! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!