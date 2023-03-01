The first of three lawsuits pending against the City of Tatum has been settled with a hearing held by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), finding in the favor of recently terminated Police Chief, Jack Lanier.
The November termination of Lanier ended in the city assigning him a dishonorable discharge, a fact which he could not abide. Lanier retained the legal services of Morgan Biggs of Biggs and Greenslade to quickly contest the separation status imposed by the city.
Representatives of TCOLE found no grounds for a dishonorable status and insisted the city make the appropriate changes.
Advised by his attorney to refrain from speaking when asked in the November meeting if he would like to defend himself, Lanier declined but offered clarification on some of the accomplishments and misconceptions depicted during his tenure, after the hearing’s completion.
In his short time within the Tatum Police Chief position, Lanier managed to accomplish a few of the short-term goals he’d set for himself and his department.
With much of the TPD equipment, including PD vehicles, falling into disrepair, the department’s radio system desperately needed an upgrade. While a grant had been applied for and received under the previous PD administration, the upgraded radios were simply stored away.
Lanier located the stockpiled equipment, had them programmed, and put into service.
Lanier managed to offload a defunct PD vehicle, selling the car to the newly created Tatum ISD Police Department and its chief, former TPD officer Omar Zuniga.
According to Lanier, the excitement of a new position was short-lived as closed door meetings with city officials became the norm and pressure to function as a henchman, of sorts, increased. Lanier alleges that requests were made on repeated occassions from council members to intervene in civil affairs while other city administrators allegedly attempted to interfere with the active investigation into a hidden camera system discovered in the City Hall building. An investigation that appears to have gone cold as key evidence in the case disappeared while out of PD custody.
“The mayor and a couple of council members wanted a ‘yes man’ and thought they had one when I was hired,” said Lanier. “They quickly found out differentely. I could not bend to illegality.”
While Lanier sought no financial reparations in this case against the City of Tatum, the statute of limitations on such lawsuits leaves an opening for a civil suit in the future.
“There’s only one thing worse than the crime,” said Lanier. “That’s the cover up.”
Former City Secretary Kay Dyer, terminated without cause after reporting official misconduct of city administration to the Rusk County District Attorney’s office, patiently waits for her extensive case against the City of Tatum to make its way into Rusk County courts.
Civil rights attorney, Lawrence Watts, has filed a case in District court on behalf of Adam Bradford, a Tatum man alleging former Tatum Police Officers Parker Sweeney and currently-incarcerated Kenneth Jones, assaulted himself and members of his family while responding to a call for service based on false accusations of town’s people.