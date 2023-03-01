The first of three lawsuits pending against the City of Tatum has been settled with a hearing held by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), finding in the favor of recently terminated Police Chief, Jack Lanier. 

The November termination of Lanier ended in the city assigning him a dishonorable discharge, a fact which he could not abide. Lanier retained the legal services of Morgan Biggs of Biggs and Greenslade to quickly contest the separation status imposed by the city. 

