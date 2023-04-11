We invite you to join us in our walk with Christ, as we learn and grow in our faith.
Our current sermon series is “Living Hope.” “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead…” 1 Peter 1:3. Come and invite a friend as we encounter this Living Hope, as we praise God the Father, God, the Son, and God the Holy Spirt.
We offer two worship services each Sunday, our Common Ground Service at 8:45 a.m. in the Great Hall, and our Traditional Service at 11 a.m. in our Sanctuary. We have a variety of Sunday school classes for children, youth, and adults, that meet at 10 a.m. in classrooms throughout the church. A children’s nursery is available for infants thru pre-k.
Kids, join us on Wednesdays for fun, fellowship, and bible studies. Children for ages Kindergarten to 5th grade, meet from 5:30-7 pm on the 3rd floor in our children’s area. Youth for ages 6th to 12th grade, meet from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in our youth center.
We are located at 204 N. Marshall Ave. and welcome visitors. For more information about these and other exciting events at First Methodist Church, please call 903-657-6588 or visit our website at www.fmchenderson.org.