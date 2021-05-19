After many months of planning and purchasing property the dream of the new East Texas Regional Business Park became reality after the HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Cooperation) approved the final master plan for the project Thursday.
“The design work should be complete at the end of September and the build out for roads and electrical in about ten months,” Executive Director John Clary said.
The largest portion of the meeting was spent on the Work Order contract with Stokes and Associates for the design for water, sewer, roadway and greenbelt infrastructure for the project.
Representatives for Stokes and Associates presented the Board with a pictorial manual of the project complete with maps and layout of the business park with a development plan summary. The cost of the work order is for $653,375.
Phase I of the park will include 303 acres and is bordered by State Highway 323 and Loop 571. This phase consists of three parcels of land, 225.392 acres known as the Alford Tract, 68.024 acres know as the Richardson Tract and 9.786 acres known as the Bob Allen Tract.
The park is designed to attract commercial and industrial customer to locate facilities in the park. Offerings to potential customers will include a wide variety of incentives such as various lot sizes along major thoroughfares and an internal spine road. Lot sizes will vary from 3.5 acres to over 57 acres and can be configured to the customer’s needs. There is also an existing pond on the property that will have a recreation area with walking trails and green space.
The park is going to be more than just a industrial park but a business park with other offerings. The park will be able to accommodate facilities such as manufacturing, warehousing, institutional, commercial and educational needs. There was a hint of a possible apartment complex in the future.
Now that the master plan has been created and approved the first step is to start putting in infrastructure such as water, sewer and gas lines, as well as power and communications lines with the possibility of fiber optics.
Next will be the roads, signage and the recreational area.