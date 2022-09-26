Rusk County heroes granted Life Saving Award
If not for the heroic efforts of two Rusk County residents, June 20 would have been a tragic day for a Henderson family.
On that Monday, a pickup truck pulling an RV was traveling westbound on FM 2867, off of FM 840. The driver Mr. Robert ‘Bubba’ Rowe lost control of the vehicle and collided with thick brush and trees on the opposite side of the road. Immediately following the impact, the dense brush surrounding the truck and trailer caught fire. Rowe was trapped, unable to free himself as his truck and RV succumbed to the flames.
Max McGee and Andrew Powell, both residents of Rusk County, were first on the scene and immediately responded without regard to their safety. Without hesitation, they extracted the driver from the driver-side window because the door was inoperable and damaged during the collision.
“Feet first,” exclaimed McGee, as this was the most expedient means to remove him from the vehicle, and the driver extended his feet and legs. The pair promptly extricated Rowe from the driver’s side window just as the truck became fully involved in flames as well the RV trailer.
Rowe was treated on scene and then transported to Henderson Hospital with injuries to his ankle, some cuts, and bruises.
The two lifesaving heroes were at the right place at the right time. This is a situation in which “timing is everything” explained Chief Parault from Church Hill VFD. If McGee and Powell both had not been on the scene at that perfect time, this quite possibly could have been a tragic event.
Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department was the responding fire department along with East Side VFD, Rusk County Rescue, and Wallace & Sons Wrecker Service.
Church Hill VFD volunteers wanted to recognize the two gentlemen for their courageous actions. The department honored both Powell and McGee with a Living Saving Award at the Church Hill VFD Fire Station on August 20, 2022. Rusk County Emergency Services Division, Pct. 3 Commissioner, Gloria Dooley, family members, and department volunteers were in attendance.
Chief Parault presented the awards and spoke with the families emphasizing the brave behavior in the midst of flames, smoke, and true danger. “We do this every day as firefighters; however, it is different when we see courageous citizens saving their fellow man in need, and we honor that”.
Mr. McGee and Mr. Powell both received the Life Saving Award which read, In recognition of your courageous and lifesaving actions at the scene of a major motor vehicle accident on 20th of June 2022. You put yourself in harm’s way to save another human life with dedication and courage. Without your actions, tragedy would have occurred.
Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, in addition to all departments within Rusk County, is appreciative of the citizens of Rusk County. If you have the desire to serve your community, we ask that you contact Church Hill VFD (info@ChurchHillVFD.org) or any Fire Department in your area. We are always looking for solid volunteers.
