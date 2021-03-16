The start of this year saw a spike in overall crime stats for the City of Henderson which quickly dropped along with February temperatures.
In January Henderson Police Department received 847 calls for service, a sizeable increase from December’s total of 706 while the February deep freeze saw that number drop just as drastically as it spiked, coming to rest at 779.
Of these February calls, 714 were dispatched calls, with 65 being officer-initiated. Arrest in February increased only slightly to 45 from January’s 43.
Traffic-related incidents in January dropped as officers issued 78 citations, a dramatic decrease from December’s total of 125, with yet another decrease in February with citation totals falling to 52.
“The freeze was the cause of these lower numbers. When the citizens, as well as the officers, are unable to get out of their driveways you can’t expect anything else,” said Deputy Police Chief, Randy Hudman reflecting on the many quiet days around HPD.
January burglaries decreased dramatically with the cumulative total standing at 16 compared to December’s 27. February burglary totals increased by 1 case with a rash of burglaries of a vehicle, 14 in total, while burglaries of buildings and habitations dropped.
Included in these total are seven January reported burglaries of a building, with only three reported in February, with one recorded burglary of a habitation in January, and none in February. January’s burglary of a vehicle totals came in at six. Also reported were two attempted burglaries of a building.
Assault cases for January skyrocketed, with the aggregate total of assaults standing at 34, including the specific charges of 21 counts of assault, ten counts of assault by threat, and three counts of aggravated assault one of them being against a pregnant person causing bodily injury. Those numbers declined drastically during February with a total of 20, nine of which were aggravated, seven Class A and C assaults, and four were assault by threat.
Reports of theft in January showed no change, with a total of 18. February showed a slight decrease with a total of 14. Within these totals are the specific charges of three theft of a firearm reported in January and one in February and one theft of service reported last month.
There was a huge new year spike in written warnings issued, with January’s totals coming in at 361, a dramatic increase compared to December’s 252. Warnings in February dropped significantly to 178. HPD responded to 23 motor vehicle collisions in January, a substantial increase from last month’s 32. February’s collision totals appear to be skewed as 19 were reported but the number of occurrences was expected to be much higher due to icy conditions. HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of their surroundings, especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Reports of driving while intoxicated rose to three in January but fell to none last month.
In a shocking event, the rarely seen charge of prohibited sexual conduct showed up in January’s totals. According to Texas Penal Code 25.02, a person commits an offense if the person engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with another person the actor knows to be, without regard to legitimacy: the actor’s ancestor or descendant by blood or adoption; the actor’s current or former stepchild or stepparent; the actor’s parent’s brother or sister of the whole or half-blood; the actor’s brother or sister of the whole or half blood or by adoption; the children of the actor’s brother or sister of the whole or half blood or by adoption; or the son or daughter of the actor’s aunt or uncle of the whole or half blood or by adoption.
Henderson’s crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News, included the following:
• 14 counts of burglary of a vehicle;
• 12 counts of theft;
• 11 counts of possession of a controlled substance;
• Nine counts of aggravated assault;
• Seven counts of Class A & C assault;
• Five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief;
• Four counts of failure to comply upon striking an unattended vehicle and credit card abuse;
• Three counts of burglary of a building, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, harassment, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
• Two counts of city ordinance violation, deadly conduct, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon; and
• One count of arson, disorderly conduct, evading with a vehicle, failure to stop and give information, forgery, injury to a child causing bodily injury, possession of child pornography with intent to promote, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, sex offender’s duty to register, terroristic threat, theft of a firearm, theft of service, robbery, public intoxication, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.