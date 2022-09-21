ETSS

Local business seeks additional donations to support East Texas Shooting Stars

R&M Towing & Recovery is calling out to the Henderson and Rusk County communities to aid them in sponsoring the East Texas Shooting Stars (ETSS)support and social group for special needs children and their parents or guardians. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription