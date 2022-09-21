Local business seeks additional donations to support East Texas Shooting Stars
R&M Towing & Recovery is calling out to the Henderson and Rusk County communities to aid them in sponsoring the East Texas Shooting Stars (ETSS)support and social group for special needs children and their parents or guardians.
Created seven years ago by Henderson resident Beth Hieronimus, ETSS offers regularly scheduled social events as well as helps to offset the costs associated with activities and camps for children with special needs through their various fundraisers. Apart from funding for these outings and activities, the group gets together every two or three months to celebrate birthdays with cake, presents, and all the fanfare.
The parent of a special needs child herself Hieronimus recognized the difficulty in finding fun activities and opportunities for socialization for her son and set out to make a change. What started as three families have grown to a total of 28, with ages varying from children to adults.
Angel Shirley, a longtime employee of R&M is part of the ETSS group with her own beautiful special needs daughter. As a single parent, Shirley struggled with household bills and rarely had the funds to attend any functions specific to her daughter. After finding the kind hearts at ETSS, now her daughter has a group to meet with regularly, events to attend, and ETSS even funded a trip to camp for the Shirley family.
The R&M Towing family will be holding a raffle to benefit ETSS and are asking for monetary donations as well as other large-ticket items to showcase at their Henderson Syrup Festival booth. Members of the East Texas Shooting Stars will be selling homemade items and snacks at the business’s booth.
The booth will feature a banner identifying all corporate sponsors.
To donate to the R&M raffle to benefit ETSS reach out to Angel Shirley in the R&M Towing offices at 903-655-6880 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn more about East Texas Shooting Stars contact Beth Hieronimus at 903-658-3326.