The list of recalled hand sanitizers grows as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate the presence of the dangerous substance, methanol. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance commonly used to create fuel and antifreeze. Methanol is dangerous when used topically as it can be absorbed through the skin and cause blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, and hospitalizations and death. If ever ingested, the substance stands to be life-threatening.
The FDA has previously recalled hand sanitizers from the companies All-Clean, Eskbiochem, CleanCare, Saniderm, Lavar 70, and Good Gel, which were all manufactured by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV. A total of 10 Blumen hand sanitizer products manufactured by San Antonio-based 4e Brands were recalled by the FDA on July 6.
The agency has taken additional measures to help prevent these hand sanitizers from entering the United States by placing them on an import alert, as most products containing methanol appear to have been manufactured in Mexico.
“Practicing good hand hygiene, which includes using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available, is an important public health tool for all Americans to employ. Consumers must also be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list of dangerous hand sanitizer products,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “We remain extremely concerned about the potentially serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol. Producing, importing, and distributing toxic hand sanitizers poses a serious threat to the public and will not be tolerated. The FDA will take additional action as necessary and will continue to provide the latest information on this issue for the health and safety of consumers.”
The FDA is working with manufacturers to ensure the products in question are recalled and retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target have already issued recall notices and are pulling the offending items from store shelves.
The FDA has posted a regularly updated list of these dangerous products. which can be found at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol. Clicking the red icon marked Hand sanitizers consumers should not use will take you directly to the ever-growing list of contaminated products.
If you come into contact with any sanitizer on the list the FDA warns consumers to discontinue use immediately and dispose of the hand sanitizer bottle in a hazardous waste container or dispose of as recommended by local waste management and recycling centers.
Do not flush or pour these products down the drain.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate medical treatment for the potential reversal of the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.