The sudden passing of the City of Overton’s beloved City Secretary, Rachel Gafford, left city administration and fellow employees shocked and grief-stricken.
Gafford joined the City of Overton team in 2014 and was a tremendous asset and team member. Well known for her sass and deep dedication to the city, Gafford played an integral part in the ongoing reformation of Overton. Her expertise will be greatly missed.
“There is an immediate void in our city staff,” said Overton mayor C.R. Evans. “She is going to be missed in ways we can’t even measure. We probably will never fully appreciate the tireless efforts she made on behalf of the city.”
Rachel Gafford’s lasting legacy within the City and the lives she touched, even momentarily, is one of joy, a deeply biting sense of humor, and an unfathomable passion for her position. She leaves a space anyone will be hard-pressed to fill.