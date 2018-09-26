Editor’s note: There is much to do this fall in the piney woods so we compiled a list of happenings for our readers in hopes that all enjoy this colorful season with family and friends.
Cooler weather is almost here and leaves will change color soon so families are searching for things to do. From festivals, trick or treating and 5Ks there is something for everyone this fall.
Here is a look at some of the activities in our area:
HENDERSON: Oct. 3 National Coffee and Cops hosted by Whataburger from 9-11 a.m. at Whataburger. Come visit and meet your local law enforcement.
HENDERSON: Oct. 5 Paint the Town Pink. Stop by Henderson Fire Station No. 2 for a hamburger fundraiser from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and all proceeds raised help cancer patients in Rusk County.
HENDERSON: Oct. 5 Hangar Dance to kick off the Rusk County Fly-In. Enjoy an evening of dancing to Sounds of Swing at 6:30 p.m. at the Rusk County Airport.
HENDERSON: Oct. 6 Rusk County Fly-In Starting at 8 a.m. stop by and see the air planes and other festivities at the Rusk County Airport.
HENDERSON: Oct. 13 Dining with the Dead Henderson Civic Theatre takes guests on a tour of the old city cemetery making a few stops to tell about those buried there. Enjoy a barbecue dinner starting at 4 p.m.
HENDERSON: Oct. 16 Meet and Greet the Candidates Stop by at 5:30 p.m. to meet the city, county and state candidates running for office. Held at the Henderson Civic Center.
HENDERSON: Oct. 18-20 Black Gold Stampede The annual Rusk County PRCA Rodeo is back at 7:30 p.m. each night with new entertainment, shopping vendors, a petting zoo and pony rides.
HENDERSON: Oct. 27 City Wide Clean Up An all day clean up event for city residents beginning at 8 a.m. at 1203 Highland Dr.
HENDERSON: Oct. 27 5K for K9s Join the Henderson Animal Center in a 5K and one mile walk/run at Fair Park. There will be a costume contest for the dogs along with animal adoptions, food and drinks. Runners can register online at raceroster.com. This event begins at 10 a.m.
HENDERSON: Oct. 30 Business Helping Business Expo The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual expo from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Rusk County Expo Center. Stop by and visit with local businesses. New this year will be a chili cookoff for the vendors to compete for the best chili.
HENDERSON: Oct. 31 Trick or Treat in Downtown Join in the Halloween fun with the downtown merchants. From 3-5 p.m. downtown merchants will be handing out candy to children.
HENDERSON: Oct. 31 Public Safety Fun Night Bring the kids by to trick or treat in a safe fun environment from 5-8 p.m. at the Central Fire Station.
KILGORE: Oct. 13 Oktoberfest An authentic German experience in Downtown Kilgore. A fun festival with food, vendors, beverages and more celebrating the German culture.
KILGORE: Oct. 20 The Pumpkin Run 5K and Family Fun Day Lace up your running shoes and help St. Luke’s United Methodist Church raise money for their youth.
KILGORE: Oct. 24 East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cookoff The legendary cook off featuring dozens of teams serving bowls of chili each looking for the first place title. Teams from all over Texas as well as Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana gather at the World’s Richest Acre.
KILGORE: Oct. 31 Trick or Treat in Downtown Kilgore Join in the Halloween fun with the downtown merchants. A night of treats and entertainment for the whole family.
LONGVIEW: Oct. 12-13 Music Fest A family friendly concert festival with 10 bands playing in two days. Headliner will be Clint Black and held at 219 E. Methvin St.
LONGVIEW: Oct. 27 Think or Treat Get some clues without any tricks. Wear your costumes and enjoy a Halloween scavenger hunt through out the Longview World of Wonders along with much more.
GILMER: Oct. 17-20 East Texas Yamboree The East Texas Yamboree is one of the longest running festivals in Texas with well over 100 thousand people attending every year. As always complete with a barn dance, queen and much more.
HENDERSON: Nov. 10 Heritage Syrup Festival The 30th annual festival held in Downtown Henderson and The Depot Museum. Come learn, shop and be entertained.
HENDERSON: Nov. 29 Christmas Parade Kicking off the evening at 6 p.m. with annual tree lighting ceremony at Heritage Square followed by the parade for all of Henderson.
KILGORE: Nov. 11-15 East Texas Pipe Organ Festival The eighth annual festival held at First Presbyterian Church will feature Aeolian-Skinner pipe organs designed and tonally finished by Roy Perry.
KILGORE: Nov. 15 A Very Derrick Christmas The annual lighting of the derricks in the World’s Richest Acre.