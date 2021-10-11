Henderson’s first National Night Out event drew an unprecedented crowd to the Fair Park area Tuesday evening.
Months of work from event organizer Lt. Charles Helton of Henderson Police Department and the hard-working cast of city employees, corporate sponsors Management and Training Corporation (MTC) and Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet, and loads of volunteers finally came to fruition with a packed event filled with hundreds of happy people.
Children could be seen climbing the terrifying T-Rex slide or scratching the haunches of one of the many small animals in the petting zoo courtesy of Tex S4 Party Ponies. Sirens blared and lights flashed as representatives of most of Rusk County’s Fire Departments gave tours of their vehicles.
MTC provided hamburgers and hot dog plates, their usual boisterous cook team manning the smoky grills while the treatment team assembly line kept the long lines moving.
Committed Cowboy, a Christian band made up of local musicians, kept the tunes flowing with their religious remixes of popular songs.
With this year’s successful event on the books, the busy crew has already started planning the next event in what they hope will be an annual affair.