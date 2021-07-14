In a non-action agenda item representatives from eXmarX made a presentation Monday during the Commissioners Court to show how the County could generate revenue without any risk or cost to the County.
James R. Clary, CEO of eXmarX said, “This is an opportunity for Rusk County. Road and guard rail infrastructure damage in Rusk County every year has to be paid and usually by the tax payers.”
According to Clary auto fires on the side of the road, which weakens and eventually destroys the area where the vehicle caught fire and has to be fixed at a high cost, usually cause this damage.
“eXmarX can help recover money to help fix those roads,” said Clary. “It is estimated that there are 33 fires on county roads in Rusk County per year.”
This is a fairly new company from Jackson, Louisiana with a proprietary system that provides states, counties and cities to recover money from damage to roads and guardrails.
Since it was just a presentation no action could be taken but the Commissioners did ask questions and wanted to see what a contract would look like.
The request from Justice of the Peace Janet Enloe to hire an employee to replace one that resigned because she had moved from Rusk County. It was approved.
A request from Sheriff John Wayne Valdez was approved to increase Michael Searcy hours per month for IT work. Currently Searcy is approved for 20 hours per month but now he may work up to 40 hours per month if needed.
The 2021 Proposal to Provide Storm Water Management and Reporting Services for Compliance with the Multi-Sector General Permit (MSGP) at the Rusk County Airport was approved.
Other agenda items approved were to advertise for bids to place one and a half inch hot mix overlay on CR 424 in Precinct 4. Randy Gaut, Precinct 1 Commissioner received approval to enter private property to fix a drainage issue off of CR 1112D.