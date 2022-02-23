East Texas Treatment Facility, Management and Training Corporation’s flagship facility hosted a tour and round-table with a group of Hungarian Prison Service representatives Monday afternoon.
The group, including Major General Mr. Janos Schmehl, Deputy Director-General for Security and Incarceration, Colonel Mr. Mihaly Kovacs, Head of Incarceration Affairs Service, Colonel Mr. Mihaly Somogyvari, Head of Central Institute of Analytical Examination and Methodology, Lieutenant Colonel Mr. Matos Mate, Deputy Governor of Pálhalma National Prison, Lieutenant Colonel Mr. Csaba Nyako, Deputy Governor of Budapest Strict and Medium Regime Prison, Captain Mr. Andras Szabo, Deputy Governor of Middle-Transdanubium National Prison, Captain Ms. dr. Marietta Lovas, Senior Desk Officer, interpreter, and Captain Mr. Peter Balint, Senior Desk Officer, interpreter, began their educational expedition on the Sam Houston State University campus, where they were given an overview and TDCJ and the Correctional Management Institute of Texas.
The group was hoping to glean information regarding risk assessment, offender classification methods and processes, treatment of high profile and/or extremely noncooperative prisoners, suicide prevention, sex offender risk assessment, and treatment programs.
To get a first-hand glimpse of TDCJ policies in action the delegation traveled to Estelle Prison Facility in Huntsville.
Tuesday morning’s events led them to Henderson’s East Texas Treatment Facility where they toured the grounds, looking in on active and ongoing treatment groups for MTC’s offenders within the multitude of programs offered on the unit.
As an unexpected treat, the group was allowed to tour the newly completed HOPE facility before their catered lunch of Texas delicacy, chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes with peach cobbler for dessert and gallon upon gallon of sweet tea.
The delegates ended their visit with a roundtable meeting where questions were asked and answered and an understanding of the programs available could be gained.