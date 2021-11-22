The watchful eyes of an East Texas Treatment Facility (ETTF) employee led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Longview man on charges of bribery.
Dekari Jahbrian Alexander, a now redundant ETTF employee, was witnessed by a coworker allegedly tossing small, dark, plastic-wrapped objects underneath a nearby car. Further witnesses claim that the suspect’s behavior while going through mandatory shakedown procedures seemed suspicious, as well.
Upon further investigation, ranking members of ETTF staff discovered that the packages Alexander purportedly left in the parking lot contained tobacco and tobacco products.
ETTF officials contacted the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of the Inspector General and Henderson Police Department. While HPD led Alexander away in cuffs, OIG took over any further investigation of the incident.
Alexander was arraigned November 16, in the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 Court of Judge Jana Enloe on bribery charges which are considered a second-degree felony, and carried a bond of $40,000. He was released later the same day.
“The safety of our facility, staff, and inmates is our highest priority,” said ETTF Assistant Warden Elizabeth Tyson. “We’re proud of the vigilance and integrity displayed by our staff in witnessing, investigating, and reporting this incident.”