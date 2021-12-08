Henderson and Rusk County officials gathered Tuesday, November 30, for East Texas Treatment Facility’s (ETTF) quarterly Community Relations Council luncheon to hear the state of MTC and a breakdown of all they’re doing within the Rusk County community.
Over a well-grilled steak, salad, and mashed potato lunch, thanks to the facility’s famous cook team of Kerri Kinsey and Brad Hudson, and T’s Cafe and Catering in Tatum, MTC officials discussed the recent reopening of Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail.
“These are very exciting times for us as a company, MTC, having the opportunity to get Bradshaw open, and I know, for our community, it’s a great thing,” said ETTF Senior Warden Michael Upshaw.
Since the October reopening of the Bradshaw facility, MTC’s training department has graduated four classes of trainees to fill available positions within each of the three Rusk County facilities.
“We’re still in the process of hiring,” said Upshaw of the nearly non-stop push to hire and retain qualified personnel.
Hiring for the Bradshaw unit positions is temporarily taking priority as Warden Rupert works to fill job postings while the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) aims to fill more of the more than 1500 beds available.
Senior Warden John Rupert, formerly Senior Warden of Billy Moore Correctional Center, discussed MTC’s hiring of more than 200 employees since the reopening. “It’s encouraging that you can get that many people to come in and at least have an opportunity to hire them,” said Rupert. While the hiring rate is high, those numbers are expected to dwindle as some applicants won’t make it through the screening and training process.
As the MTC Human Resources team works to process applications and find new and creative ways to recruit staff members for the available security positions, Warden Rupert and his administrative team look toward more filled beds and the return of the programming for which MTC has become synonymous.
“We’re sitting at about 220 [offenders] right now, but we’ve sent a plan to TDCJ to hopefully be fully populated somewhere early next year,” Rupert said.
Local resident, business owner, and religious services volunteer, Ken Hale, expressed his readiness to resume services on the facility, especially in Bradshaw’s The Only Way Home chapel which was still relatively new when the unit was closed for major renovations during the onset of the COVID crisis. “These guys didn’t have any control over what we had to face with COVID,” said Hale of MTC’s response to shutdowns and their urgency to revive religious services for their returning offenders. “When they did shut things down they had no control over it but at their earliest opportunity they reached out to us and we got a semblance of church services started back up. We’ve been back in ETTF for over a year even though we can only go in one gymnasium and they can only pull so many out. We’ll do as many as three services on a Sunday morning and that’s because of the willingness of these Wardens to get there at 7:30 in the morning to start screening them out so that they can get some nourishment along that way. I can’t say enough about these two guys [Rupert and Upshaw]. They are excellent. The people that work with them are seeing what a real warden needs to be and should do.”
“They’re doing everything that they can do and Henderson and Rusk County are better off for having MTC here in our community.”
Regional Warden Kerry Dixon discussed MTC’s continued statewide success with the acquisition of new facilities in Mississippi and new federally contracted facilities.
“We’ve been really busy and really fortunate,” said Dixon. “We have Warden Upshaw and his efforts to repopulate the facility. We’re at 1995, the highest population we’ve had in 18 months or more. It’s a good and a bad thing, just depends on the way you look at it, I guess, but we’re helping people so it’s a good thing.”
“We’re really proud that you are here, let me assure you,” said Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen in support of MTC and grateful for their contribution to the community. “Keep doing the good work that you’re doing.”