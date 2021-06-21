East Texas Treatment Facility (ETTF) and Senior Warden, Michael Upshaw hosted a Community Relations Council meeting in which they highlighted recent GED recipient, Niela Fowler.
In a virtual meeting that included members of the media, City of Henderson officials, and representatives of the Rusk County District Attorney’s office, Senator Bryan Hughes Office, and corporate and on-site representatives of Management and Training Corporation, ETTF allowed Fowler to share her story of redemption and determination.
With a confident gleam in her eye and awash with obvious delight, Fowler addressed her virtual audience. She explained how a life fraught with hardships and poor decisions lead her down a dark path. That path led to substance abuse and criminal activity that on more than one occasion landed her behind bars. “I was a very angry child,” said Fowler, recounting the journey that would eventually lead to this bright moment, “I went through a lot. I got out on the streets early and I began doing things I shouldn’t have. As a child I made myself grow up really fast.”
“I did not have a bad family,” said Fowler shouldering the responsibility for a list or poor decision. “I had no reason behind it I just wanted to move really fast, which was a terrible choice for me.”
Recognizing the shift in her mindset, Fowler pointed out how she’d failed at many of the previous programs she’d been assigned to during her incarceration but found focus while at ETTF. “When I got here I was a little rugged at first. I didn’t know too much about the program but being here I had to make the choice whether I wanted life or death because me being an addict and me being the person that I was I was living a rough life and if I would have still been out there I could possibly be dead.”
Fowler’s current sentence doesn’t include an educational program requirement as her stay isn’t long enough to complete the curriculum but in 2017 Region III Vice President, Michael Bell, and Regional Warden, Kerry Dixon opened the door for those offenders with shorter stays to take the GED test voluntarily. To date, more than 650 offenders who were never required to test have received their GEDs through this program.
With the help of Principal Andy Owens, a great supporter and the guiding force behind the expansive GED program within ETTF, Fowler managed to block out the often-chaotic dorm environment, oftentimes hiding away in the shower area for privacy and silence that she might complete her assignments and independent studies. Having just missed the mark with her first attempts at the GED test, she took solace and support from the friends she’s developed in her time at ETTF and from the guidance of the staff and studied harder than ever.
That determination paid off as Fowler successfully passed her final GED test and will leave ETTF certified to start an entirely new life.
“From the first time I took my pre-test I was so proud of myself. For the first time, I felt like I did something and I didn’t quit.”
“I want to be able to encourage people to do better to be a productive member in your society and to go for that job that you never think that you could get. To go for the biggest things in life you never thought you could accomplish.”
“There’s life, there’s family, there’s something I have to live for every day. There’s other human beings around that are going through things so much worse than what I’m going through and I want to be able to help them.”
Determined to create a positive life upon her release Fowler hopes to return to school to study business and looks forward to the opportunity to find a ‘desk job’ and manage other employees. She intends to relish in her sobriety and continue the work necessary to stay on her newly enlightened path.