During a special session Wednesday morning two representatives from ETCOG (East Texas Council of Government) shared with the Rusk County Commissioners three different grant opportunities to help them understand what they are, how they can be used and how to apply for them.
The purpose for seeking these grants is to update the County’s radio system that needs to be replaced.
The representatives started off explaining a state grant and only ETCOG can apply for this grant for the County. According to the representatives there is a total of $10 million available but other Council of Governments (COG’s) across the state can also apply for this grant.
They furthered explained that this grant can only be used for infrastructure and that the needed radio system would qualify for the TxWARN or stand-alone system.
The other two grants are Federal Homeland Security and Criminal Justice. These grants can be used for portable or handheld radios.
The Commissioners were told that all purchases must be done with the grant period and they were not allowed to pre-purchase these products. They must file for these grants the first part of the year but will not receive the grant until the end of the year.
After the grant presentation the Court heard and approved the engagement letter from Morgan Lagrone, CPA firm. They also approved all of the 2021 budget amendments and/or transfers as well as the January 20, 2022 employee payroll.
Other agenda items approved by the Commissioners were:
Accept the winning bid from Yates Buick/GMC for a one-tone chassis work truck for Precinct 2
The 20211 year-end report from Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Cindy Redmon as well as reports from the Auditor, Treasurer Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Constables for Precinct 2, 3, and 4 and Indigent Health Care.