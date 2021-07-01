East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) will be offering Tai Chi for Arthritis classes beginning 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, in the Meals on Wheels building at 302 Fair Park Ave, Henderson.
Based on the positive response to the Fair Park Tai Chi class offered during May’s Older American’s Month, the group has elected to offer an eight-week beginners course to practicers of all ages and skill levels.
Tai chi is a practice that involves slow, fluid exercises combining movement, meditation, and rhythmic breathing. It improves both upper and lower-body strength, balance, and mental clarity. According to the teachings of Chinese medicine, Tai Chi’s movements stimulate the flow of vital energy, also known as ‘chi’, promoting healing from a variety of health conditions.
For more information, contact Nellie Spencer-Henry at 903-595-5211 or email nellie.henry@etcog.org or juanita.padron@etcog.org.