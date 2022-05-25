Gaston Museum was teeming with the clambering hands and excited chatter of dozens of local students as area schools visited the museum on their highly-anticipated end-of-the-year field trips.
Fifth graders from Arp ISD and West Rusk’s Seventh-grade class spent an educational and enjoyable long afternoon learning about life before and after the East Texas oil boom and participating in the museum’s hands-on exhibits.
Students toured the gas station, tent house, and White’s family garden, with some even planting their own corn in the newly built raised bed garden. They learned about old-fashioned living while elbow-deep in suds at the washtub exhibit while others panned for gold and arrowheads at the recently added mining experience.
The young scholars enjoyed the search for buried treasure at the museum’s metal detector exhibit but the all-time favorites were tree cutting with the old-timey crosscut saw, grinding corn, and mowing with the antique rotary blade mowers.
West Rusk’s students enjoyed a sack lunch on the museum grounds and the fun games available on the old Gaston playground. A popsicle treat was enjoyed by all as they prepared to cool off for the bus rides back to school.
“We are ready to serve small groups or large and are preparing for Super Thursdays when we hold an old-fashioned craft camp for 2 hours each week,” said Museum Director, Stephanie Osteen, encouraging the community to make the short trek to take in the rich history held on the museum’s grounds.
For details about camps, summer activities, and to book birthday parties call 903-812-1794.