When smoke detectors are shrieking, brakes are squealing, or a heart stops beating, our first responders are suited up and on their way to save the day.
While we recognize and celebrate first responders around the nation, we often overlook the organization charged with ensuring these hometown heroes are available and equipped for the task of keeping us all safe. Emergency Services Districts, or ESDs, are essential for the safety of every Texan.
Rusk County Emergency Service District #1, formed in 1998 and manned by a constantly-busy board of five Commissioners representing each Rusk County district, provides financial support to 16 county fire departments, of which 11 are made up of volunteer firefighters. “I am honored to serve on this board. I’ll be honest, I was very surprised at how time-consuming it is,” said RCESD Board Commissioner for Precinct 1, Brian Bathke.
Beyond providing the funds necessary to keep these stations active, RCESD is also tasked with providing the vehicles, bunker gear, wildland gear, rescue equipment, tools, air packs, and the countless other supplies needed to fully function in times of crisis.
Bunker gear, the protective suits worn by firefighters, cost upwards of $3,500 per set. The cost of air packs ranges from $4,000 to $7,500, and the radio that every fireman carries costs up to $3,000 apiece. Larger rescue equipment like JAWS, the tool used to cut and pry open vehicles in cases of a driver or passenger entrapment, cost up to $30,000. Saving lives and property is an expensive business, and RCESD #1 ensures the equipment is available for every first responder in the county.
For more than 35 years, RCESD #1 has held meetings and regular training in various locations within the county, having no home base of their own. This year the group purchased the building that once housed the VFW post #8535. This 12,500 square foot facility, once remodeled, will function as a training facility, meeting space, and storage for extra gear and supplies.
“I’m super excited about the building,” said Bathke, “We’re not building a police station or a running fire station. It’s a place where everybody can come that’s involved, the families of the fire service. I would love to see it utilized for cookouts, gatherings with the community, fundraisers. I would like to see this be a very public building.”
Always with a mind toward community safety, RCESD #1 provides smoke detectors to each department for free distribution to county residents and also gives them out during the annual Syrup Festival. They also provide the departments with educational materials for use in all of the area schools.
This year the RCESD #1 will be adding vehicles to the Carlisle VFD, Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County Rescue Unit, Reklaw VFD, and Overton VFD, in addition to any gear or equipment needed by a department. Carlisle VFD will be moving into a brand new station in 2021 – the first new station built from the ground up in Rusk County.