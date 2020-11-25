Washington- The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the nationwide expansion of Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers, an emergency fund of no-cost, short-term respite care for veteran caregivers struggling under COVID-19. CareLinx, a nationwide professional home care network, helped launch the fund with the donation of $1 million worth of services. Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) also contributed an additional $1 million to increase the number of available care hours, leading to a national expansion.
The holiday season is one of the most strenuous times of the year for military caregivers, and this year, most caregivers will go without the help of family and friends due to social distancing. The Foundation highly encourages caregivers to apply for free professional care, especially as caregivers nationwide are now eligible to request assistance from the fund. The fund is expected to cover 75,000 hours of care for more than 3,000 veteran caregivers. Hours will be given on a rolling basis until the funds are depleted.
“Since the Foundation first began its work, we have seen the desperate need for short-term relief among veteran caregivers. The lack of affordable, convenient professional respite care takes a significant toll on the emotional, and physical well-being of these hidden heroes, and the limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic have further reduced their respite options,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “We know that as the pandemic continues to inch towards winter and the holiday season, more of America’s hidden heroes are going to feel burnout, and we want to make sure they know there is a resource out there for them.”
The Respite Relief program offers qualifying veteran caregivers approximately 24-hours of respite care or assistance for their veteran from a qualified in-home care professional in CareLinx’s network. The provided care professionals can perform tasks such as mobility assistance, transportation, bathing, and other activities of daily living as well as other needs, including companionship, grocery shopping, and cooking.
Individuals seeking to learn more about the Respite Relief Fund should contact RespiteRelief@elizabethdolefoundation.org.
Eligibility Requirements:
You must be a family caregiver to a wounded, ill, or injured veteran or service member (and submit proof of service).
Requested relief support includes one of the following: companionship, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, toileting, bathing, dressing, and grooming. Services do not include types of specialized medical care.
AARP and Bob Woodruff Foundation have also joined as key collaborators for this effort to help spread the word to military and veteran caregivers.
For more information, please visit hiddenheroes.org/respite.
In addition to Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation is providing emergency financial relief funds to support military and veteran caregiver families for this holiday season. Hope for the Holidays - Military & Veteran Caregiver Fund, made possible by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, will distribute $200,000 via grants to military and veteran caregiver families in need. For more information, please visit https://hiddenheroes.org/hope-for-holidays-giveaway/.