According to a response from Election Coordinator, Kaitlin Smith there were some inaccuracies in the Election story featured in Sunday's paper.
While the article mentioned a requirement for face coverings, they are, in fact, NOT required to enter the polling location.
Secondly, on Election Day, there is NO curbside voting at the Rusk County Elections Office. The office is only open for Early Voting which ended Friday, July 10, 2020. The article said curbside voting was available and that the Elections office was open.
The Henderson News regrets any inconvenience this may have caused the Rusk County Election Office and our readers.