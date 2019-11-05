UPDATE: This now includes the Smith County election numbers for the Overton city races.
HENDERSON – Adam Duey is Henderson ISD’s newest board member with a 298 to 170 votes in Tuesday’s election over incumbent Jon Best.
It was a contentious race with allegations of criminal behavior that marred the last six weeks of campaigning.
The Henderson News reached out to both candidates for reactions, but as of this posting at 9:30 p.m. neither had returned email communications
The Rusk County Emergency Services District sales tax collection narrowly failed 1,442 against to 1,311 for the proposal.
In the Henderson City Council race, incumbent Tommy Goode won another four years with a 125 to 89 margin.
In the Mt. Enterprise races, Brandon Jones is the new mayor in an uncontested race while Judy Cox defeated Susan Fitts for the Place 2 seat 40 to 23, and Mary Jo Baird won the Place 4 seat in an uncontested race.
In the Mt. Enterprise ISD race, the top three vote gainers were Regina Risinger (165), JohnWayne Valdez (145) and Dylan Owens (117) edged out Travis Owens 104 to 99 for the third position.
Rusk County numbers for Overton elections show CR Shaw defeating Susan Bobbitt 268 to 137, and John Posey (222) defeating Lane Schurbon with 55% of the vote 210 to 114. Crawford Bobbitt came in a distant third with 57 votes. In Place 4, Reggie Thompson garnered 281 votes in an uncontested race.
Statewide constitutional proposition numbers will be reported later Wednesday morning.